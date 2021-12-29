Domestic violence support group seeking housing units for service users

Teach Tearmainn facilities
Teach Tearmainn, which offers support services to women and children in Kildare and West Wicklow who experience domestic violence and abuse, is hoping to secure extra accommodation for its service users in 2022.
Teach Tearmainn CEO Lorraine Rowan recently delivered a presentation on the group’s work to the Kildare Joint Policing Committee.
Ms Rowan said that she wants to discuss the issue of the extra accommodation with Kildare County Council in the New Year.
She told the Leader: “In relation to step down supported accommodation, I have recently contacted Kildare County Council to outline our intention to seek support from them in relation to housing units.
“They have agreed to meet with Teach Tearmainn in the New Year to begin discussions on the matter.
“We are hopeful and aim to secure four step-down supported accommodation units in 2022.”
Meanwhile, Teach Tearmainn hopes to secure regular funding for its court accompaniment services — in which trained staff advise and accompany service users during difficult court proceedings.
Ms Rowan said: “For 2021 Teach Tearmainn were originally awarded €7,000 for this service.
“With the support of local Minister for State Martin Heydon, we managed to secure an increase for 2021 to a total of €20,000.
“We are seeking long term sustained funding from the Department of Justice which will cover the full costs of this service.”
