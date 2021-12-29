Search

29 Dec 2021

Work has not yet officially begun on cancer clinic approved for ex Magee Barracks site

Demolition begins at historic Kildare town Magee Barracks

Magee Barracks, Kildare town

Work has not yet officially begun on a cancer treatment facility which was granted planning permission over two years ago for the former Magee Barracks site in Kildare town.

The issue was raised at the December meeting of the local Municipal District when Cllr Kevin Duffy asked Kildare Co Council to provide an update.

The Council said that Lonadale Limited had been given the green light for a healthcare facility, namely a cancer treatment clinic which utilises proton therapy.

The local authority said the planning allowed for the demolition of six existing buildings with an area of over 2,000 square metres.

Also approved was the hard surfacing which formed old concrete yards on the site.

The council said: “No commencement notice has been lodged in respect this application.”

The original planning permission was applied for in February 2018 and was later granted in October 2019.

On the same site, a strategic housing development by Ballymount Properties had been approved by An Bord Pleanála decision for 375 homes and a neighbourhood centre.

Also approved was the demolition of 17 existing Army buildings including a range of former barracks buildings, the officers’ mess building and water tower.

The council said that while certain demolition and groundworks are ongoing on site, the construction of the development has not officially begun.

