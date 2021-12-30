Used of residential areas in Naas by driver testers comes under scrutiny

Cllr Seamie Moore
A Naas politician has queried the practice of using some residential areas as part of the driving test.
Cllr Seamie Moore has asked Kildare County Council if it is advised by the Department of Transport about the test procedures.
He claims that some housing estates in Naas have been “unfairly selected for 16 hour daily/365 days per year usage.”
