Traffic hold-ups at Naas store

Dunnes in Naas
Naas councillor Bill Clear has highlighted a problem associated with congestion at the entrance to the Dunnes store in Naas.
The Social Democrats councillor wants Kildare County Council to install signs and road markings at the entrance to the North Main Street store “advising people not to block the footpaths with their vehicles.”
He says that pedestrians are “being forced on to the road.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.