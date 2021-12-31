Search

31 Dec 2021

Deaths in County Kildare

R.I.P.

funeral candles

Rest In Peace

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Msgr Daniel Logan

Msgr. Daniel B Logan, Killina, Carbury

December 27. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Ellen. Msgr. Dan is sadly missed by the Bishop and Priests of the Diocese of Saint Augustine, his brothers Tom (& Sally)and Jay (& Bridie), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, and a wide circle of friends in Ireland and Florida. May Msgr. Dan rest in peace . No flowers please. Masses may be offered for the repose of his soul. Funeral arrangements later.

Catherine (Kathleen) Bell (née Priest), Ardclough and Athboy, Meath

December 27. Peacefully, predeceased by her husband Christy, son Christopher, daughters Catherine, Margo and Margaret, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary, son-in-law Billy, grandchildren Serena, Catherine and Robert, and their partners, great-grandchildren Liam, Stevie, Emma, Kate and Charlie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ardclough for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. For those that cannot attend the funeral, please leave a personal message on the condolences section at RIP.ie. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://livecamireland.ie/live-webcams/st-anness-church-ardclough/

Maureen Rogers (née Colgan), Grosvenor Sq., Rathmines, Dublin / Kill

December 26th 2021, suddenly at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by her loving children Carmel, Jim and Dominic, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Monday (Jan. 3rd) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Tuesday (Jan. 4th) at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Kill for 11am funeral mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital. For those that cannot attend the funeral, please leave a personal message on the condolences section at RIP.ie. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday (January 4th at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://churchmedia.tv/iframe/451238459f00d6df79461ae81b55c2b87f7c2b66

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media