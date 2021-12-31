Covid-19 patients numbers increasing at Naas Hospital

Naas General Hospital is experiencing a very busy period with a significantly increased number of people requiring admission to the Hospital and an increasing number of Covid-19 presentations.

The hospital is reminding members of the public to consider their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department (ED).

The public is advised only attend emergency services if absolutely essential. If you are unwell, please go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance.

Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency. Please do not attend ED seeking a PCR test as testing is only possible following a clinical assessment and a decision to admit a patient for treatment to the ward.

Please follow the latest public health guidance announced by Government to help us protect and maintain essential services in these challenging times.

If you have to attend the ED in emergency situation please ensure you wear a mask, practice social distancing andensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid.