PHOTOS: Car bursts into flames on the M7 between Monasterevin and Kildare during Christmas week

Emergency services at the scene of the incident
This was the scene on the M7 during Christmas week.
Photographs have emerged of a car engulfed in flames between Monasterevin and Kildare on December 20.
The incident happened at 10.45am in the morning.
The scene of the vehicle fire was cordoned off by Kildare Fire Service and the blaze was brought under control.
The famous Eddie O'Connor's Newsagents on Main Street was described as “a treasure trove of a general store with toys, sweets, newspapers, foodstuffs.” Photo: Ken McMahon
Caroline Morrin (volunteer coordinator) with volunteers Orla O'Connell, Esther Crilly, Jason Whelan, Derek McConnon and Fiona O'Brien Picture: Ashling Conway
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.