04 Jan 2022

BREAKING: Water disruption confirmed by Kildare County Council

BREAKING: Water disruption confirmed by Kildare County Council

A water disruption incident has been confirmed by Kildare County Council (KCC).

The council said in a statement: "Due to an issue at the water treatment plant, parts of Monasterevin are currently experiencing low pressure, and possible loss of supply."

"Works on this issue are on-going," KCC added.

