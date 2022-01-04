Kildare Gardaí stop motorist whose vehicle hasn't been taxed in nearly 14 years

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardaí in Kildare recently stopped a motorist whose vehicle has not been taxed in nearly 14 years.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, the Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped a motorcycle on Naas Main Street, and after consulting the Mobility App, it was revealed that the bike was uninsured and tax had expired by over 5,000 days (around 13.7 years).
The account added that the vehicle has since been impounded and proceedings have commenced.
