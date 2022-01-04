Search

04 Jan 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, January 4

Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, January 4

The death has occurred of Michael BRAZIL
Naas Road, Newbridge, Kildare

BRAZIL Michael (Naas Road, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 2nd January 2022 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Michael, predeceased by his wife Mamie. Sadly missed by his son Pat and family, sister Betty, brother-in-law Donal, sisters-in-law Rita and Marie, extended loving family, relatives and friends.

 

May Michael Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 4pm on Tuesday with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church for 11am Mass. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church
Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.
 

The death has occurred of Joan O'ROURKE (née Guilfoyle)
Ballyshannon, Carbury, Kildare

Peacefully, at Craddock House Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband Jim and son Sean. Joan will be sadly missed by her children Brendan, Kathleen, Carmel, Gabrielle, Michael, Seamus and Philip, brother Tony and sisters Esther, Kitty & Gabrielle, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces & nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

May Joan Rest in Peace

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home Edenderry on Wednesday, (5th January 2022) from 4:00pm and arriving at the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, at 7:00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (6th January 2022) at 1:30pm, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. You can view the Mass live on the church webcam using the link below:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

Please wear a face covering, observe social distancing and adhere to all current Covid-19 guidelines. Messages of sympathy for Joan can be left in the condolences section below. The O’Rourke family would like to Thank you for your support and kindness through Joan’s long life and at this sad time.

Please adhere to all HSE guidelines, social distancing and mask wearing protocols, thank you.

