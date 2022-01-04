Naas Hospital is the second most overcrowded in Ireland

Naas General Hospital is the second most overcrowded facility in the State.

There are 41 patients being treated trolleys there today - which is the same as the combined overcrowding figure for the rest of the public hospitals in the eastern region.

Only University Hospital Limerick, which is often well overcrowded, has more patients on trolleys (48).

At Portlaoise Hospital there are nine patients on trolleys - the same figure at Tullamore Hospital.

On December 31 the HSE said the Naas facility is experiencing a very busy period with a significantly increased number of people requiring admission to the Hospital and an increasing number of Covid-19 presentations.

A HSE spokeswoman said members of the public should consider their care options before presenting to the emergency department (ED).

“We advise that the public only attend our emergency services if absolutely essential. If you are unwell, please go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance. It is essential that we protect our emergency services for those who require emergency care. Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency.”

People were also advised not to attend the ED seeking a PCR test as testing is only possible following a clinical assessment and a decision to admit a patient for treatment to the ward.

If you have to attend the ED in an emergency situation please ensure you wear a mask, practice social distancing and tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid-19.