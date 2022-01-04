Search

04 Jan 2022

UPDATE: New restaurant in Kildare is hiring

UPDATE: New restaurant in Kildare is hiring

Pic: The No. 19 Brasserie, Facebook

A new restaurant in Kildare is hiring for full-time positions, it has been confirmed.

Roles include: Chefs (of all grades), Floor Supervisor, Front of House Waiting Staff, Kitchen Porters and Bar Staff/Mixologists.

Management at The No. 19 Brasserie restaurant in Newbridge recently posted the following in an official statement: "The No. 19 Brasserie team is expanding and we'd love for you to join us!"

"As we have various roles available we would appreciate if you could share it with or tag those who might be interested!"

Requirements include: High attention to detail, a minimum of 1-2 years experience, and an immediate start.

Those interested in working for the new restaurant can email number19brasserie@gmail.com or can send their CV into the building.

