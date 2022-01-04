Rathangan school plans to build games area

An example of a Multi Use Games Areas (MUGA) pitch
Kldare and Wicklow Education Training Board is seeking tenders to construct a Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) for Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin in Rathangan.
Being planned is a MUGA pitch Construction with associated drainage and fencing.
The deadline for receiving tenders is January 19.
A MUGA pitch enables a school to use one play area for many different sports and games.
The versatile facility will allow children to enjoy a range of activities within a safe environment and help improve physical and social development.
