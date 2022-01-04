Homeless charity looking for derelict buildings in Newbridge, Naas and other towns

The Peter McVerry Trust said it is looking for derelict buildings in town centres in County Kildare to convert into social housing.

The national housing and homeless charity, which already has a strong presence in the county, tackles homelessness, drug misuse and social disadvantage.

A spokesperson said: “We’re looking for derelict buildings in town centres across Ireland to transform into social housing.

“Owners of derelict commercial or residential buildings interested in working with us can contact us at emptyhomes@pmvtrust.ie.”

The Peter McVerry Trust said that as a specialist approved housing body, it is a key provider of social housing for people exiting homelessness and those at risk of homelessness such as care leavers.

A spokesperson said: “Our focus is providing housing to single people, who are the single largest cohort in homelessness and on the broader social housing waiting list.

“All people we house are allocated from the Local Authority’s social housing waiting list in consultation with Peter McVerry Trust.”

Athy

A recent Buy and Renew project on Woodstock Street in Athy saw three long-term vacant properties renovated and brought back into use for social housing.

These properties provided homes for families on the local social housing waiting list.