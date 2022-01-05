Householders urged to consider alarms on garden sheds to secure bicycles

Householders have been urged to lock garden sheds and install alarms if possible.

Gardaí have encouraged people to take extra security measures to protect valuables such as bicycles.

Gardaí said:

If you store your bicycle in a shed, remember to ensure that the shed itself is locked and alarmed.

• Spend 10% to 20% of the value of your bike on two locks.

• Lock your bike tightly to an immovable object.

• Keep the lock off the ground.

• When storing your bike at home in a shed or garage ensure it is locked to an immovable object or another heavy item, e.g a lawnmower.

• Take a photo of your bike, note the serial number and email it back to yourself so you have a record of it forever.

• Lock your bike indoors or in well-lit areas if possible.