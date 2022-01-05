Valuables taken during burglary in Kilcullen area

FILE PHOTO
Kildare Gardaí are investigating a burglary in the Kilcullen area.
The incident happened in the Croc na Gréine residential area on December 29.
A family returned home to find the house broken into.
A Garda spokesperson said:
"Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a residence in the Kilcullen area of Kildare on 29th December 2021.
"A window at the residence was damaged and some personal items were taken.
"No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing."
