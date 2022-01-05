PIC: Kildare Animal Foundation finds dog in Donadea

Pic: Kildare Animal Foundation, Facebook
The Kildare Animal Foundation (KAF) has found a dog in the Donadea area.
The organisation posted: "Found in Donadea, Kildare tonight 4/1/22."
"Please comment with any info. Proof of ownership required," KAF added.
A link to the post, in addition to the KAF's official Facebook page, can be viewed below.
