Work on new wastewater network to begin in Sallins next week

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kildare County Council, said it is progressing the delivery of the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme to safeguard the environment and support economic and social development in towns across Kildare.

Sallins, Clane, Naas, Newbridge and Kill were served by a wastewater network which was no longer fit for purpose, leading to overflows and flooding during storms. Irish Water is investing over €38 million to solve the problem and to provide additional capacity to support the building of houses, schools, attract new industry and allow companies to expand and grow.

A significant amount of work has already been completed in Clane, Naas and Newbridge which included the construction of over 3km of new wastewater network between Clane and Sallins. The next phase of works is scheduled to begin in Sallins on Monday 10 January 2022 and involves the construction of new wastewater network in a number of areas. To minimise the impact to local businesses and residents, the works will be completed in phases and traffic management will be in place. Phase 1 will begin on Monday 10 January and is scheduled to be completed by 23 January, with Phase 2 beginning on 24 January and scheduled for completion on 13 February and phase 3 beginning on 14 February 2022 and scheduled for completion on 6 March. The Irish Water project team will continue to update local businesses and the community ahead of these works.

Diversion routes will be clearly signposted as agreed with Kildare County Council and An Garda Síochána. Where possible, emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained, including access to local businesses. Irish Water is adhering to government and HSE guidance on COVID-19 to deliver this essential project. Irish Water and Kildare County Council apologise for any inconvenience these necessary works may cause. The works, which will be delivered on behalf of Coffey Construction Limited, are expected to be completed in April 2021.

Speaking about the project, Olive Marshall Regional Lead with Irish Water, said “Irish Water is committed to investing in the wastewater treatment infrastructure in Kildare to support the needs of the growing population and to safeguard the environment. These works are part of the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme, a €38 million project that is needed to provide East Kildare and surrounding areas with the infrastructure needed to support the building of houses, schools, attract new industry and allow companies to expand and grow.”

This project forms part of a significant €38 million investment in the wastewater network in Kildare that involves laying 18km of new sewers to improve the wastewater network in Kildare and safeguard the environment. The project is essential as the current wastewater infrastructure is unable to support the needs of the area and it is not compliant with the Urban Wastewater Treatment Regulations 2001 and conditions as set out in the Environmental Protection Agencies Wastewater Discharge Licence.

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.

For further information on this project and associated works, please visit the Irish Water website at www.water.ie.