Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, January 6

The death has occurred of Rose Farrell (née Geraghty)

Leixlip, Kildare / Celbridge, Kildare



Rose Farrell (née Geraghty) (St. Mary’s Park, Leixlip, and formerly of Ballyoulster, Celbridge, Co. Kildare), January 4th, 2022, (peacefully), at The Mater Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Michael and dear mother of Maureen, Eileen, Colm, Emer, Niamh, Michael and Roisin and sister of Maureen, Annette, Frank, Martin and the late Sean and Basil. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at home on Thursday evening (6th January 2022) from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Removal on Friday morning (7th. January 2022) to The Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Confey cemetery. Rose’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/confey-parish

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Mater Hospital Foundation.

The death has occurred of Mary KEENAN (née Murray)

Kill, Kildare / Ballinasloe, Galway



Keenan (nee Murray) (Kill, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballinasloe, Co. Galway) – Jan 5, 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at home, Mary, beloved wife of the late Christopher and dear mother of Sarah, Martin, John and the late Maura and Frances; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, Sarah’s partner Anthony, daughter-in-law Sandra, grandchildren Nicole, Julie, Molly, Lexie, Katie, Shannnon, Dannan, and Tommy Lee, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Brigid’s Church, Kill arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice The Curragh. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/test

The death has occurred of Raghubir (Regi) Rawat

Leixlip, Kildare



RAWAT, Raghubir (Regi) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Dehradun, India) January 4th, 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Rowan Ward, Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Maura and dear father of Neena, Angela, Anita, Sheila, Aneil, Pamela, Daniel and Arun; Regi will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Ryan, Sahannah, Naya, Emma, Luke, Breanna, Edana, Max, Morgan, Anil, Ella Rose, Arjun, Abigail, Alex, Everleigh and Layla, sons-in-law Chris, Vernon, Mick, and Ciaran, daughters-in-law Sandra, Louise and Amy, brother Shishpal, sister-in-law Kanta, nephews Vijay and Ajay, nieces Veena and Renu, Family, relatives and friends.

A Hindu service for Raghubir will be held in The Temple at Newlands Cross Crematorium on Saturday afternoon (January 8th) at 1:45 pm.

Raghubir’s funeral service may be viewed online by following this LINK.

Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to the Blanchardstown Hospital Society.

The death has occurred of Karl Breen

Knockenrahan, Arklow, Wicklow / Leixlip, Kildare



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Betty (née Ryder), adored father of Susan, Carrie, Jacqui, Karl & Andrea & father-in-law of the late Fergus. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughters, sons-in-law John, Paul & Stephen, daughter-in-law Róisín, grandchildren Shannen, Ava, Faye, Jack, Ciara, Zach, Libby, Aed & Feidhelm, great-granddaughter Katelyn, brothers-in-law Eddie & Jimmy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Karl’s funeral will take place in accordance with government guidelines.

Reposing at Sweeney’s Funeral Home from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday.

A service in celebration of Karl's life will be held there at 12 noon on Friday & those who cannot attend are welcome to join via live-stream

www.johnsweeneyandsons.ie/our-webcam/.

Funeral afterwards to St. Gabriel’s Cemetery where Karl will be reunited with his beloved Betty, walking via the Wexford Road & pausing at Knockenrahan.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Arklow Cancer Support Group

www.arklowcancersupport.ie.

