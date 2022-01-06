Local Garda Checkpoint stopping vehicles and detecting offences

The multi-agency Checkpoint near Blessington / PHOTO: An Garda Siochána
A multi-agency checkpoints in the Blessington area yesterday detected road traffic violations.
The operations were carried out by Baltinglass Roads Policing, The Road Safety Authority, Wicklow County Council Waste Enforcement and Customs Officers.
Gardai said a number of road traffic offences were detected along with some breaches of the Waste Enforcement legislation.
Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in Naas which was being driven while uninsured.
The vehicle was impounded and court proceedings will follow.
