23 patients at Naas Hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 infections

Naas General Hospital / googlemaps
There were 15 patients with Covid-19 being treated at Naas Hospital up to yesterday evening, HSE figures show.
In addition, there were eight patients suspected of having the virus.
One Covid-19 patient was being treated in ICU.
The HSE data also showed there were no general beds or ICU beds available up to yesterday evening.
Naas Hospital has among the lowest number of Covid-19 patients in the country.
Beaumont Hospital in Dublin had the highest - 70 patients with Covid-19 up to yesterday evening.
