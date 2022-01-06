Three-bed home on Kildare border going for €250k at auction

The property for sale
This semi detached three bedroom house is in turnkey condition.
It has an excellent location in Glen Abhainn Grove in Enfield Town and within walking distance of all amenities and services.
It has a guide price of €255,000.
It is also within easy access of the M4 Motorway and Dublin city centre.
The property extends to approximately 103 sq. m (1,109 sq. ft).
It's going under the hammer at a forthcoming BidX1 auction.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.