06 Jan 2022

Mother tells Kildare court son 'threatened to break the place up'

Claim made in court

Mother tells Kildare court son 'threatened to break the place up'

Naas Courthouse

Naas District Court was told that a woman reported that her son “threatened to break the place up.”

His son, aged in his early 20s, appeared before the court on December 15 for an alleged breach of a protection order.

Sgt Kelly said the woman indicated her son was “agitated and aggressive” before making the threat and added that a protection order is in place.

There was no objection to bail and the matter was adjourned to April 28.

Judge Desmond Zaidan told the man that he was being released on bail of his mother had a protection order and any breach of that between now and the adjourned date could  mean he would spend Christmas and New Year in prison.

He said he is not to “eff and blind” at his mother or issue threats against her or he would be brought before the court for bail to be revoked.

