06 Jan 2022

Paddy Casey to perform at Tradfest Temple Bar event

Paddy Casey

Kildare resident Paddy Casey is to perform during the TradFest Temple Bar event later this month.

TradFest Temple Bar from January 26 to 30 aims to celebrate Irish identity through music, bringing together established and emerging talent for a joyous time in Dublin's cultural quarter.

Having kicked off in 2005, TradFest has grown to be a hotly anticipated annual event for music lovers from both Ireland and abroad.

Singer-songwriter Casey will play The Porterhouse venue in Temple Bar on January 26 at 6pm.


Other performers include Stockton's Wing, Frankie Gavin, Ralph McTell, Phelim & The Drew House Band and Samantha Mumba,

The organisers said that venues will be equipped with air disinfection devices which cyclically disinfect the air of any harmful airborne pollutants including Covid – 19.

Casey’s career has taken him all over the globe touring with acts like The Pretenders, R.E.M, Ian Brown, Blondie and Tracy Chapman. Closer to home he has played all over Ireland, including Dublin Castle, RDS and The Olympia Theatre, alongside special guest spots with U2, Pearl Jam, Bob Dylan and more.

Casey's latest release, Turn this Ship Around’, a double album, was released on all digital platforms in August.

From modest beginnings in 2005, TradFest has become a leading cultural event in Dublin.

Audiences at its January festival grew by 50% in the five years to 2020 and more than a third who attend the gigs are overseas visitors.

TradFest has broadened its reach, not only within Ireland but globally through live streamed events, videos, podcasts and social media engagement.
A global community has been created of people who are connected by their love of Irish music.

TradFest said it constantly evolves its programme and chooses historic unique settings such as cathedrals, castles or traditional Irish pubs.

See more details at www.tradfesttemplebar.com.

