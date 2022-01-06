Kildare credit union branch closes over Covid-19

The sign at the Naas town centre branch
A Kildare credit union branch has shut up shop because of Covid-19.
The Naas town centre branch of Life credit union has not operated on a full time basis for some two years now.
Instead it has confined its opening hours there to Thursdays and Fridays.
However it’s completely closed now, because of staff shortages.
A sign placed in an office window at the North Main Street premises did not indicate when it would reopen.
The branch at the Monread shopping centre, Naas, is open five days a week including to 1pm on Saturdays and to 8pm on Thursdays. It’s closed on Mondays.
