Search

07 Jan 2022

'Deplorable and downright negligent': Kildare Councillor criticises leadership from Dept of Education and Norma Foley

'Deplorable and downright negligent': Kildare Councillor criticises leadership from Dept of Education and Norma Foley

Minister for Education Norma Foley

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Councillor from Kildare has said that it appears that the government "doesn't seem to care" about students.

Social Democrats Cllr Chris Pender made the comments shortly after many pupils and teachers reluctantly returned to schools across the nation yesterday.

Commenting on the contentious issue, Cllr Pender said: "Schools need support, not 'lackluster' leadership."

"For certain students or teachers, a hybrid model of learning was not only attainable but also crucial... particularly for those with underlying health concerns or vulnerable family members at home."

The Newbridge politician continued: "Others who could have taken advantage of this opportunity, who have the luxury of technology and space in their homes, could have done so as well, alleviating the burden of our overcrowded classrooms in outdated buildings.

"The Department (for Education) or the Minister (Norma Foley) hasn't bothered to try, and it is deplorable and downright negligent... but, at the same time, the virus spreads across our communities."

"It honestly beggars belief that, with schools reopening, no one in the education department can tell you how many schools have acquired an air filtration system since they closed before Christmas."

He further claimed that the Minister (for Education) "allowed for a situation" where there will be an inequality of clean air in our classrooms: "That is outrageous and negligent to the point of cruelty, in my opinion.

"The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre looks at the total number of outbreaks recorded in the fourth wave of the virus between 27 June and 31 December 2021: while the most significant number of outbreaks, 919, was recorded among families in private homes, the following highest figure was associated with school students and staff."

Reiterating the views of his Party's spokesperson for Education, Dublin Central TD Gary Gannon, Cllr Chris Pender elaborated: "I couldn't in conscience call for school closures in their entirety knowing as we know now that this would be incredibly harmful to the children and students who are already among the most vulnerable members of society."

"We need to get laptops into school students' hands and ensure access to the internet, that's how we prevent inequality in learning in the coming weeks when many students will be at home due to COVID."

He continued: "The truth is we've known for a while that we need a hybrid model, yet the Govt doesn't seem to care. 

"I completely understand that this is asking certain members of our school community to put themselves in an unsafe environment.

However,  that risk could and should have been reduced dramatically with serious mitigation measures being put in place; the next several weeks will be tough for everyone in the school community, whether they are students, teachers, or other members of the school community."

Cllr Pender further claimed that the government appears "incapable of learning lessons and exhibiting some grit in finding solutions".

"A government that hasn't even bothered to look at a central procurement system for filtration systems which would not only support schools but ensure we units are effective and meet the criteria for which they are needed," he concluded.

KILDARE SNAPS: Smash and Grab and The Big Bad Wolf panto at the Moat Theatre, Naas

Fun at the Moat

Kildare mum with heart condition prepares for 5km challenge to thank charity which helped rebuild her life

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media