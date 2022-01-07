Gardaí renew appeal for missing Kildare teen

Shane O'Connor
Gardaí are renewing their appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Shane O’Connor, aged 17 years, missing from Newbridge, Co. Kildare, since the 6th January 2022.
Shane was last seen this morning in the Tallaght, Dublin 24 area. Shane is described as being 5’ 6” in height with short brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, he was wearing a black hoodie with a large print design in the centre, dark tracksuit pants, a wine coloured t-shirt and white runners.
Gardaí are concerned for Shane’s welfare.
Anyone with any information on Shane’s whereabouts are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station 045 440 180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
