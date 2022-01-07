Drunk man was "going mad in the family home", Kildare court told

File image
Gardai received a report that a drunk male was “going mad in the family home."
This was the claim made by Sgt Jim Kelly at a family law hearing at Naas District Court on December 15.
The man was prosecuted for a breach of a safety order.
The incident took place on a date last January at 7pm.
The court heard the man was quite intoxicated and a safety order had been in place.
Gardaí arrested the man who was “drunk and aggressive and shouting and roaring”.
The woman had asked for money for shopping and “he started going mad.”
It was alleged that things were thrown around the kitchen.
Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the matter to April 28 for a probation report.
He said bail would be revoked if another incident takes place in the meantime.
Staff at the Applegreen M4 Enfield Westbound Service Station in Martinstown, Cadamstown, Co. Kildare were thrilled to hear that one of their customers scooped the top prize of €1 million
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.