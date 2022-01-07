Drunk man was "going mad in the family home", Kildare court told

Gardai received a report that a drunk male was “going mad in the family home."

This was the claim made by Sgt Jim Kelly at a family law hearing at Naas District Court on December 15.

The man was prosecuted for a breach of a safety order.

The incident took place on a date last January at 7pm.

The court heard the man was quite intoxicated and a safety order had been in place.

Gardaí arrested the man who was “drunk and aggressive and shouting and roaring”.

The woman had asked for money for shopping and “he started going mad.”

It was alleged that things were thrown around the kitchen.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the matter to April 28 for a probation report.

He said bail would be revoked if another incident takes place in the meantime.