Kildare hotel security man alerts nearby gardaí to drink driver

A security man at a Naas hotel alerted the gardaí to a drink driver in the town.

Leanne Taylor, 40, whose address was given as 19 Dolmen Mews, Carlow, was prosecuted for driving with excess alcohol on October 4, 2019, at Newbridge Road.

Robert Tomaszewicz said he was doing security at a teenage disco in the Town House Hotel when he saw a car pull up opposite the hotel on Newbridge Road.

He said the car approached from the town centre and was driven by a female who spoke to two young males who said she was seeking directions to Carlow.

The witness then spoke to her and got a smell of alcohol.

“In my opinion she was intoxicated,” he said, adding that he stopped the engine and signalled at a garda car which was being driven in the area.

He said he did not take the keys from the car but pressed a button to stop the engine.

Garda Mairéad Whitely said she was waved down shortly after 10pm and the defendant had the Mini Cooper car keys in her hand.

She could smell alcohol and she arrested the defendant, who later provided a sample which returned a reading of 99 micrograms of alcohol per 100 mililitres of breath.

Barrister Aisling Murphy said the woman is a mother of two and is not working.

She added that the defendant had come out of a toxic relationship.

She further added she was drinking at the time and has taken steps to turn her life around.

She also said the defendant has applied to study child psychology at DCU.

Judge Patricia Cronin imposed a three year driving ban with a €200 fine.