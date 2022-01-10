Search

10 Jan 2022

Playground temporarily closed today and tomorrow, Kildare County Council confirm

Pic: Kildare County Council

Reporter:

Reporter

Kildare County Council (KCC) have confirmed that one playground will be temporarily closed today and tomorrow.

It said in a statement: "The playground at the Aghards Road in Celbridge will be closed today and tomorrow."

"This is to facilitate repairs to wet pour safety surfaces."

It is understood that the playground will re-open on Wednesday, January 12.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused," KCC added.

Queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie.

