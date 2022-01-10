Kildare County Council will 'engage with the broader community' in the town of Clane

Kildare County Council (KCC) has said that it will "engage with the broader community" in the town of Clane.

The council recently released its report on its Town Centre First initiative for Clane following the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) meeting on Friday, January 7, and reads as follows: "The Strategic Projects & Public Realm team are delighted to advise that funding of €100,000 has been awarded by the Department of Rural & Community Development (DRCD) for the development of a Masterplan for Clane under the Town Centre initiative."

"The Town Centre Masterplan funded through this initiative will provide an accurate assessment of the challenges faced by Clane with a tailored response to match.

The report continued: "This Masterplan can also be known as a vision plan, actions plan, framework or strategy which will build on the 2018 Clane Healthcheck which was funded by LPT from the Clane-Maynooth MD.

"While the funding terms and conditions have not yet been received, guidance which issued as part of the funding announcement advice of the following in terms of public engagement and consultation:

'The process of a creating a Master Plan is a collaborative exercise that will involve stakeholders such as community representatives, local residents and business people, and other stakeholders.

'These stakeholders should form a Town Team, if one is not already in place, and this team will lead the process of creating a Town Centre Master Plan.'

"Part of this process will be to engage with the broader community over several stages.

"To reach as many members of the community as possible this may include: the creation of multi-media content, engagement across a variety of social media platforms, community workshops, information kiosks set up in prominent locations, household booklets or information brochures, surveys and interviews, and working with libraries or schools."

It concluded: "The members will be kept informed of the next steps in this process for Clane as soon as further information is received from DRCD."