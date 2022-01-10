'Probably the best engineer' in County Kildare thanked for his contributions

Fine Gael Councillor Brendan Wyse would have made Carlsberg proud when he called one engineer who was leaving Kildare County Council "probably the best engineer in the county."

A number of attendees at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on Friday, January 7, thanked engineer Shane Aylward for his contributions to KCC over the years, on his final day of assisting the council.

Cllr Wyse told Aylward: "It's amazing what you have done for this MD, especially over the past two years."

"You're probably the best engineer in the county for getting things done," he added.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Daragh Fitzpatrick also sang Aylward's praises, saying: "You have always been honest, and you always got back to people who asked you a question."

His party colleague Cllr Paul Ward added: "You'd always look forward to working with Shane: he has a huge amount of empathy, and he's always up for a laugh."

Fine Gael (FG) Cllr Tim Durkan also said: "We'll tie a string to your ankle; we'd be more than happy to welcome you back."

Meanwhile, another FG Cllr, Brendan Weld, commended Aylward on "always being punctual", while Labour Cllr Angela Feeney called him "a gentleman."

"It will be a great loss for KCC," she added.

A representative for KCC also welcomed the new worker who would be taking over Shane Aylward's post: an engineer named Cyril Buggie.