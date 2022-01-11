County Kildare deaths

Annie Theresa Hughes, Pollardstown, The Curragh / Belfast, Down

January 9. Peacefully at home in Belfast, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Seamus & her son Seamus (late of Athgarvan, Newbridge) sadly missed by her sons & daughters, John, Eugene, Rosemary, Geard, Emmanuel, Margaret Anne, & Perpetua, daughters & sons in law, grand children, great grand children, nieces & nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Glenveagh Drive, Belfast, BT11 9HX for 10am Mass. Burial afterwards in The Rock Cemetery, Stoneyford. Annie’s funeral will be lived stream on the church website https://www.stoliverplunkettparish.ie

Bridget Dunne

Bridget (Bid) Dunne (née Herbert), Mylerstown, Robertstown/ Kilmeague

January 9. Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, after a short illness. Beloved mother of the late Andrew, deeply regretted by her loving husband Andrew, daughters Liz, Trish and Olivia, son David, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Sean Duffy

Sean Duffy, Celbridge / Raheny

January 8. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife and three sons, at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, Sean, beloved husband of Patricia (Pat) and dear father of Derek, Keith and John; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, sisters Carmel and Margaret, daughters-in-law Rose and Lisa, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Jordan, Mia, Ailbhe, Tadhg, Lily and Dylan, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Thursday to Glasnevin Crematorium arriving for Service at 2pm. House Private Please. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Celbridge Ph: 01 455 5121. The Funeral Service can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/glasnevin-cemetery

William Carter

William Carter, Grangeclare, Kilmeague

January 10. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Gillian, adored children Gemma and Robbie, parents Eric and Ena, father-in-law Richard, mother-in-law Lillian, brother Clive, sister Arlene, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. William's Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday at 2pm in Kilmeague Church of Ireland Parish Church, followed by burial in the adjoining church yard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh by clicking on the following link: https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/donate-now/ House private please. Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below. For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

Noel Byrne

Noel Byrne, 45 Staunton Avenue, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Castledermot

January 10. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at his home. Adored husband of Catherine and a beloved uncle of many, son, brother, cousin, friend and neighbour. Due to the high rate of Covid19 in the community at present, a wake for family will take place at his home, from 5pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Wednesday at 1.30pm to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. Noel’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/ Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section at RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Christina Dobbins

Christina (Chris) Dobbins (née Gorry), Robertstown

January 11. Formerly of Tullylost, Rathangan. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Mother of the late Dorothy. Sadly missed by your loving husband Mattie, daughters Catherine, Fidelma, Fiona, Petria, son Fergal, grandchildren Dylan, Leon, Elsie, and Rosie, son-in-law David, sister Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Allenwood, from 5.30pm on Wednesday. Please respect all HSE and Government guidelines. Removal on Wednesday evening to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood, for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Mass will be live-streamed on the Allen Parish Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Allen-Parish-Kildare-261327067276783