BREAKING: Kildare American Eagle store to close after just two months in business

American Eagle Outfitters
The American Eagle store located in the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge will close its doors after just two months in business.
According to The Irish Times, the High Court ordered the franchise, which employs some 24 employees, to stop trading in Ireland.
The franchise also has another store located in Jervis Shopping Centre in Central Dublin.
American Eagle employs nine people at its Newbridge outlet and had invested €350,000 in its operation.
