No money for electronic parking signs for Naas

Naas town centre
Electronic parking signs giving information about where to park and how many spaces are available in Naas aren’t on the way anytime soon.
According to Kildare County Council no money is available next year to progress the implementation of the technology.
Cllr Evie Sammon said the issue was first mooted in 2019 “but there is no money this year of next year.”
She told a Naas Municipal District meeting that the technology would make a huge difference to parking in Naas.
She said she would like to see it progressed next year adding “pushing it out to 2023 is daft.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.