UPDATE: Irish Water address upcoming essential works in Castledermot, Kildare

Irish Water has said that it is working in partnership with Kildare County Council (KCC) to safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses in Castledermot.

The mains repair works, which were initially announced this morning, are scheduled to take place tomorrow, January 12 from 9:30am until 2pm.

While works are underway, customers from the Pharmacy on Main Street in Castledermot to Skenagun, Castleroe, Levitstown and surrounding areas may experience temporary, intermittent low pressure and/or water outages.

Irish Water has said that it usually takes two to three hours following restoration time for normal supply to be fully restored to all areas but it is important to continue to follow HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from the organisation for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Speaking about the works, Peter Thornton of Irish Water said: "Irish Water understands that this type of work can be inconvenient and, working in partnership with KCC we will make every effort to minimise the disruption that these necessary works may cause."

He added: "Customers may experience some temporary discolouration of water following the works, and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks may arise.

"For advice on clearing discoloration and airlocks, visit www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-issues/following-an-outage.”

Irish Water and Wicklow County Council regret any inconvenience caused.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.