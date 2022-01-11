Search

11 Jan 2022

UPDATE: Irish Water address upcoming essential works in Castledermot, Kildare

UPDATE: Irish Water address upcoming essential works in Castledermot, Kildare

File Pic

Reporter:

Reporter

Irish Water has said that it is working in partnership with Kildare County Council (KCC) to safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses in Castledermot.

The mains repair works, which were initially announced this morning, are scheduled to take place tomorrow, January 12 from 9:30am until 2pm.

While works are underway, customers from the Pharmacy on Main Street in Castledermot to Skenagun, Castleroe, Levitstown and surrounding areas may experience temporary, intermittent low pressure and/or water outages.

Irish Water has said that it usually takes two to three hours following restoration time for normal supply to be fully restored to all areas but it is important to continue to follow HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from the organisation for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Kildare schools struggle to cope with Omricon surge

School populations struggle with conditions created by the latest Covid-19 strain

Speaking about the works, Peter Thornton of Irish Water said: "Irish Water understands that this type of work can be inconvenient and, working in partnership with KCC we will make every effort to minimise the disruption that these necessary works may cause."

He added: "Customers may experience some temporary discolouration of water following the works, and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks may arise.

"For advice on clearing discoloration and airlocks, visit www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-issues/following-an-outage.”    

Irish Water and Wicklow County Council regret any inconvenience caused.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

BREAKING: Kildare American Eagle store to close after just two months in business

Kildare Councillor says 'piss poor health system' to blame over Covid-19 situation in Ireland

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media