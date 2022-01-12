Search

12 Jan 2022

Drainage and road works confirmed by Kildare County Council for Clane / Maynooth Municipal District

Ciarán Mather

Drainage and road works have been confirmed by Kildare County Council (KCC) for the Clane / Maynooth Municipal District.

KCC has said that essential road works will take place on the R403 Allenwood from Wednesday, January 12 until Friday, January 21.

"Traffic management will be in place: delays are to be expected, your cooperation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted," it added.

KCC also confirmed that essential drainage works will be carried out on the L2007 Straffan Village on Thursday, January 13 from 08:30 to 18:00.

The council once more said that traffic management will be in place, that delays are to be expected, that the public's cooperation is appreciated and apologised for any inconvenience caused that may be caused.

Anyone wishing to enquire about the works can telephone KCC at 01 6286236 or email northernareaoffice@kildarecoco.ie.

