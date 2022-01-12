Search

12 Jan 2022

PHOTOS: Major Kildare road to be closed until further notice after crash

Pic: Peter Early

Reporter:

Reporter

Pic: Peter Early

The Halverstown Cross to Caragh route at the Liffey Bridge will be closed until further notice, Kildare County Council has confirmed.

The move follows after a vehicle overturned on the bridge last night, Tuesday, January 11.

KCC said: "Diversion routes will be in place and will be clearly signposted."

"Your co-operation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted."

One onlooker, who wished to remain anonymous, said that it appeared as if the truck, which they described as "looking like a sweeper truck", hit a curb and toppled over as a result.

"It happened sometime around 7:05pm... I saw the driver get out of the vehicle, and thankfully, they didn't seem to be injured."

The Mayor of the Newbridge-Kildare District, Fianna Fáil Cllr Rob Power, has since confirmed the news and revealed that he had met with the engineer and roads team on site at the Liffey Bridge, Caragh early this morning.

Mayor Power explained: "A sizeable chunk of the parapet has been knocked out of place and as a result the bridge will need to be closed to vehicle traffic until it is repaired: advice at the moment is that this could take a number of weeks."

"People will know that this bridge is a protected structure.

"If the initial assessment suggests the piece in need of repair need not be done to historical standard this timeline may move more quickly."

He added that he will provide more information on the development when it becomes available.

Photographs of the overturned vehicle can be viewed by tapping the 'next' button on this story.

