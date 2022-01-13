Search

13 Jan 2022

Child had red marks on his chest after house incident, Kildare court hears

Allegation

Naas Courthouse

A child had red marks on his chest after a household incident, it was claimed at Naas District Court on January 5.

A woman told the court she lives with her husband and two children and she sought the protection of the court at a family law hearing.

Referring to the alleged incident, the woman said she heard screaming and shrieks.

She said she went into the room and saw her husband standing over one of the children and the other child was telling him to leave the sibling alone.

When she tried to leave with the children, she said he pulled bags off her and said she could not leave.

Both the man and woman contacted the gardaí independently.

The  woman told the court she was fearful for her children and she said that this was the first time the children were involved in such an incident - although he had assaulted her in the past, she claimed.

Judge Pauline Cronin said she would grant an interim barring order, notifying the husband to leave the house.

