13 Jan 2022

Woman's estranged husband 'tried to headbutt' her, Kildare court told

Woman's estranged husband 'tried to headbutt' her, Kildare court told

Naas Courthouse

Kildare Now Reporter

A woman told a court hearing that her estranged husband tried to head butt her and claimed to the gardaí that the children were not being looked after.

The woman appeared before Naas District Court on January 11 seeking court protection under family law legislation.

She told Judge Desmond Zaidan that  over the previous two months she has been threatened by him, that he is abusive and that he had reported her to the gardaí.

“I’m quite intimidated and afraid of him,” the woman added.

She further claimed that the man, who was not in court and not represented, had followed her down the road abusing her in front of the children.

Judge Zaidan accepted that there are issues in the relationship, however he declined to grant an interim protection order.

Appointing a solicitor to deal with the case for the woman, the judge said the woman can still seek a safety order.

He also told the woman that she has a right to go to the gardaí should any future incidents arise.

