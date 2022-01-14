Search

14 Jan 2022

Vigils across County Kildare for murdered Tullamore teacher Ashling Murphy

BREAKING: Man arrested in relation to murder of Ashling Murphy 'is no longer a suspect'

The late Ashling Murphy

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

14 Jan 2022

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A number of vigils across County Kildare for murdered Tullamore primary school teacher Ashling Murphy have been announced.

The murder of the 23-year-old in Tullamore on Wednesday has triggered widespread outpourings of grief and anger, with vigils planned in towns and cities across Ireland today and over the coming days.

The planned vigils can be viewed below:

  • 4pm- Liffey Linear Park, Newbridge
  • 4pm- Maynooth Square
  • 4pm- Lock 27, Athy (under the Swan Mural)
  • 4pm- Leixlip Fountain (opp. Spar)
  • 4pm- Clane Church
  • 4:30pm- The Square, Kildare Town
  • 4:30pm- Kilcullen, Dun Ailinne monument
  • 6pm- Kilmeague
  • 6pm- Clane AC running track
  • 6pm- The Harbour, Naas
  • 6pm- Robertstown
  • 6:30pm- Ballyteague walking tracks
  • 7pm- Sallins (The Mill Bank side of the bridge)
  • 7pm- Kill Church
  • 7pm- Carbury GAA

A vigil will also take place on Saturday 14 at 4pm in Clane.

If you have been negatively affected by this article, you can find resources to help you by contacting Women's Aid at 1800 341 900.

Additionally, you can email Samaritans Ireland at jo@samaritans.ie or ring 116 123, or visit the Rape Crisis Centre at drcc.ie. 

