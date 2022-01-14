Ex-partner threatened to post explicit pics, Kildare woman tells Naas Court

Naas courthouse
A woman seeking an emergency protection order told a Naas judge that her ex-partner threatened to post explicit images of her online without her consent.
She made the claim while speaking to Judge Desmond Zaidan in Naas District Court on Thursday, January 13.
"Over the last year, there has been on-and-off harassment... he has called me in the middle of the night numerous times, and has even turned up at my workplace," she explained.
The woman further alleged that her car was egged in the middle of the night and that she has had to change her phone number as a result of the alleged harassment.
Judge Zaidan agreed to grant her an emergency protection order, and advised her to inform her nearest garda station of the situation.
Eamon's daughter, Louise and her children Christian and Libby with CMWS representatives, Esther Brady, Philip Hickey, John Morrissey, Aidan Murtagh and Margaret Breen. Picture: Martin Rowe
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.