14 Jan 2022

Ex-partner threatened to post explicit pics, Kildare woman tells Naas Court

Ex-partner threatened to post explicit pics, Kildare woman tells Naas Court

Naas courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

A woman seeking an emergency protection order told a Naas judge that her ex-partner threatened to post explicit images of her online without her consent.

She made the claim while speaking to Judge Desmond Zaidan in Naas District Court on Thursday, January 13.

"Over the last year, there has been on-and-off harassment... he has called me in the middle of the night numerous times, and has even turned up at my workplace," she explained.

The woman further alleged that her car was egged in the middle of the night and that she has had to change her phone number as a result of the alleged harassment.

Judge Zaidan agreed to grant her an emergency protection order, and advised her to inform her nearest garda station of the situation.

