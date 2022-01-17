Search

17 Jan 2022

BREAKING: Alleged Kildare armed robbery suspects appear in court

Firearm and hammer allegedly produced

BREAKING: Alleged Kildare armed robbery suspects appear in court

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

17 Jan 2022

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Two men charged in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a County Kildare service station last Saturday appeared in court today.

Paul Reilly, 41, whose address was given as 13 Deansrath Road, Clondalkin, is being prosecuted for the theft of €1,363 in cash and cigarettes valued at €450 on January 15 at the John Horan Maxol service station, Main Street, Castledermot.

Jamie Kinsella, 27, whose address was given as 12 St Ronan’s Park, Clondalkin, is also being prosecuted in relation to the theft of cash and cigarettes as well as dangerous driving and criminal damage near the Circle K filling station on the M9 northbound, near Kilcullen, on the same date.

Garda evidence was given by Detective Garda James Young, Garda Edward Meaney and Garda Claire Higgins at Naas District Court.

Read more Kildare news

Objecting to a bail application, Sgt Brian Jacob said it would be claimed one of the defendants had a hammer and the other a firearm.

And while it has not been established whether the firearm was an imitation, “an imitation firearm is a firearm.”

He stated that people working behind the counter had been threatened with a hammer and a second hammer was found in a vehicle. He feared that Mr Kinsella would not turn up in court even if granted bail with the strictest conditions.

The court also heard that Mr Kinsella is on a methadone programme and is trying to improve himself and the defending barrister feared that if Mr Kinsella was remanded in custody his mental health will suffer and “he will lose his momentum to clear himself of drugs.”

Judge Desmond Zaidan noted that the State was alleging that they arrived in Castledermot in a 2006 BMW.  Mr Kinsella went behind the counter and Mr Reilly pointed a gun at staff.

Mr Kinsella later got into the front passenger seat and Mr Reilly got into the back and an unknown third party drove the vehicle.

The vehicle later parked at the Circle K station near Kilcullen with the driver exiting the car and the  gardaí pulled into the car park.

A garda got out of the car and as he approached the vehicle it was driven off on the wrong side of the road, mounting a  footpath and collided with another vehicle.

Both males exited the vehicle and were arrested after being found in a trench.

Judge Zaidan said he was satisfied that strict bail conditions  would not be appropriate and he declined to grant bail. He recommended that Mr Kinsella receive medical assessment and treatment in custody.

Both defendants were remanded in custody until January 20.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media