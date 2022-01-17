Busy road in Newbridge town to be closed for up to three days

Search

17 Jan 2022

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Kildare County Council is to close Cutlery Road tomorrow until Friday for resurfacing of the road and footpath.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and gardai.

Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.

Access onto Tarmel Centre will still be possible.

Alternative Routes:

Vehicles travelling northeast, looking to travel along Cutlery Road will be diverted northeast along the R416 towards the Liffey Bridge (circa 650m) and then be redirected to the R445 Main Street to finish at the Cutlery Road/Main Street junction.

Vehicles travelling southwest, looking to travel along Cutlery Road will be directed further along the L4079 Athgarvan Road (circa 750m) and then be redirected to the R445 Main Street to finish at the Cutlery Road/Main Street junction.
Meanwhile the Council will begin lining works to cater for new temporary cycleway provisions along Main Street of Newbridge.

Night-time works will be carried out between Wednesday and Friday.

The Council apologised for any inconvenience caused by the works.

