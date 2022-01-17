Search

17 Jan 2022

Ashling Murphy murder: Gardaí release description of man they want information on

ASHLING MURPHY

The late Offaly school teacher Ashling Murphy

17 Jan 2022

Gardaí investigating the murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore have released a description of a man they are seeking more information on.

Detectives have asked members of the public to come forward if they saw a man dressed in black in the area of the Grand Canal Way between Boland’s Lough and Digby’s bridge or nearby or in Tullamore town. 

The male was dressed in black tracksuit top with no hood, black tracksuit bottoms with a large white stripe or white writing on the side and black runners.
 
People are asked if they saw a man fitting this description in the general Tullamore area or if Did you see this man walking in the Tullamore area or if they gave a lift to his man on Wednesday evening.
 
A Garda statement said:  

Significant progress continues to be made in the investigation to date.  An Garda Síochána is not confirming any specific details for operational reasons.
 
An Garda Síochána wishes to acknowledge the ongoing support of the public to date in this investigation and re-iterate that a dedicated phone line 057 9357060 has been established at Tullamore Garda station in order to assist the public in providing information to the investigation team.
 
An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to any person who has not made contact with the investigation team and who has any information on this fatal assault to come forward.
 
The scene of the fatal assault occurred on the Grand Canal Way between Boland’s Lough and Digby’s bridge. This location continues to be examined and remains sealed of as a crime scene.
 
An Garda Síochána are now asking for any member of the public who was on the Grand Canal Way on the morning or  afternoon of the 12th January 2022 between Digby’s bridge and Ballycommon to contact the investigation team.  Whether you think you saw anything or not please contact Gardaí in Tullamore.
 
An Garda Síochána continue to appeal for any information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/ green front forks (image attached) prior to 4pm on Wednesday 12th January 2022 and in the previous days/ weeks.
 
An Garda Síochána are now asking for people in Tullamore to think about Wednesday the 12th January 2022 after 4pm and not to confine their thoughts to the Falcon Storm mountain bike.
 
Did you see a man dressed in black tracksuit top (no hood), black tracksuit bottoms with a large white stripe or white writing on the side and black runners.
 
Did you see this man walking in the Tullamore area?
 
Did you give a lift to this man on the evening of the 12th January 2022.
 
Did you notice this man loitering at any location or involved in any activity which drew your attention?
 
Gardaí continue to appeal to any person in the general Tullamore area on the 12th January 2022, with any form of video footage (Dashcam, CCTV, Mobile phone, GoPro Cam etc..), to contact us.
 
An Garda Síochána is aware and continues to be concerned about the activity of persons who are sharing information on social media, and in particular private messaging apps.  An Garda Síochána appeals to everyone to STOP sharing these messages.  Not only are they misinformed, inaccurate and dangerous, they are unhelpful to the criminal investigation. If you have information, which is relevant to this criminal investigation you should contact the investigation team at Tullamore Garda Station with this information.
 
The investigation team at Tullamore Garda Station can be contacted on 9357060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media