Clane and Rathcoffey Parish announces sponsorship deal with well-known Kildare auctioneer

The Clane and Rathcoffey Parish has announced a new sponsorship deal with a well-known auctioneer in County Kildare.

Sherry FitzGerald Reilly will be partnering with Clane and Rathcoffey Parish Lotto in 2022 to provide funding to assist in the promotion and development of the lotto.

The funding will be used to upgrade equipment, facilities and infrastructure and will also be used to in the promotion and expansion of the lotto.

Speaking on the news, the Parish said in a statement: "As the funding needs of the parish continue to grow, Clane and Rathcoffey Parish Lotto is now seeking to further develop and promote the lotto."

"Clane and Rathcoffey Parish Lotto are delighted to welcome Sherry FitzGerald Reilly as inaugural sponsors of their lotto: Sherry FitzGerald Reilly, Clane is a long-established family run property business based on Clane's Main Street.

It continued: "They are well known locally, have extensive experience in property and planning and have an in-depth knowledge and insight into surrounding localities; they also provide an excellent range of property services and achieved national recognition when they were recipients of the Franchise of the Year Award in the large town category."

The Parish also explained the why the new sponsorship is so important: "Clane and Rathcoffey Parish Lotto has been in existence since 2008 and the funds generated from the lotto are an important source of revenue for running the parish.

"Clane and Rathcoffey Parish Lotto is very grateful for the continued loyal support of local participants, our lotto promoters and businesses in the parish."

Lotto details

It also elaborated on its weekly lotto: "The results of each lotto draw are also widely distributed in businesses throughout Clane: the current jackpot is capped at €12,000 and added to this are three open draws and two promoter draws for €50 each every Tuesday night."

"If the jackpot hasn’t been won for a considerable time, additional open draws of up to €1,000 may be provided... as can be seen there are always winners every Tuesday night in Clane and Rathcoffey Parish Lotto and remember, if you’re not in, you can’t win!"

As part of expanding the lotto, funding from Sherry FitzGerald Reilly will also be used to help in the provision of an online option for those wishing to purchase lotto tickets.

Participants can now purchase lotto tickets online by visiting the Clane Parish website at https://www.claneparish.com/play-lotto/ and can purchase tickets as follows: 5 weeks for €10, 10 weeks for €20, six months year for €50, or full year for €100.

All participants can also enter their own preferred numbers or use the online quick pick facility on the page.

Participants can still buy tickets from any of our existing promoters in the community and also from the following businesses: Clane Parish Shop (10.30 – 12.30 Mon – Fri); Clane Parish Centre (18.30 – 19.45 Tuesdays only); Bob & Kates; Country Markets; Virgos Hair Salon; Joe Campbell Tyres; Maxol Behan’s petrol station.

The lotto draw takes place at 8.00pm every Tuesday and both the draw and the results can be viewed online on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ClaneParishPage/ or on Instagram at www.instagram.com/clane_parish_lotto/.