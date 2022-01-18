Kildare gardaí stop driver who was FIVE times over the drinking limit

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Kildare gardaí recently stopped a driver who was five times over the drinking limit.
The news was confirmed by the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, which said that that the Naas Roads Policing Unit arrested a driver near Prosperous after they failed their roadside breath test.
It added that the driver was charged, with court to follow.
