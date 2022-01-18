Kildare politicians say outpouring of sadness and anger over death of Ashling Murphy carries powerful message for society

Poignant candle-lit vigils for tragic murder victim Ashling Murphy carried powerful messages for society, according to local politicians.

The national outpouring of sadness and anger must bring about meaningful change in how women are treated in society, public representatives said.

Senator Fiona O’Loughlin described the days since the murder in Tullamore last Wednesday as a “horrific” and added that the country is truly in national mourning.

She added: “Ashling represented all that was good and positive about Ireland, and in may ways she was our sister, daughter, friend, niece, neighbour.

“I think we have reached our Veronica Guerin moment as in the State then introduced the Criminal Assets Bureau as the best way of dealing with organised crime and criminals, and this strategy proved highly successful.



“Culture of respect”



“The actions of Ashling’s murderer are, I have no doubt, rooted in misogyny and this has to be tackled full on, in a cross societal way.”

Senator O’Loughlin said that more must be done to create a culture of respect towards women.

She continued: “Families, schools, sports clubs and other organisations that work with young people need to prioritise a culture of respect.

“The Minister for Justice needs to ensure appropriate sentencing, prioritise court hearings and a zero tolerance approach to gender based violence with better supports for victims.

“Better supports also need to be put in place for victims of domestic abuse with a shelter in every county — presently nine counties have no access.”

Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer, who attended a candle-lit vigil in the Linear Park in Newbridge last Friday, said the tragic event in Tullamore underlines the need for women to feel safe at all times.

She explained: “The recent vigil held in Newbridge provided an opportunity for those present to reflect on the untimely death of a beautiful young woman called Ashling.

“The presence of such a large crowd across all ages allowed us to be in a place where we wanted to be in a spiritual, compassionate and respectful way.

“It provided an opportunity to stand in the silence of the Linear Park and listen to the water of the river Liffey flow by as a beautiful young life was lost in such circumstances.

“To Ashling’s family and friends I offer my sincere condolences.”

She added: “Women need to feel safe at all times and we need to make every effort to made sure this happen.

“It needs to start at a very early age through our family values, educational systems, culture and legislation.

“Many woman will acknowledge there have been instances where they felt uneasy and anxious while out and about.



“Women must feel safe”

“Infrastructure like safe walking routes, public lighting CCTV are the additional measures that can be used but we must always feel safe and free from danger.”

As in many locations across Kildare, a large crowd attended a candle-lit vigil in the Harbour area of Naas on Friday to remember Ashling Murphy.

Attendees lay floral tributes on the ground and lit candles in the memory of the Tullamore teacher.

Local musicians played Irish traditional music to remember Ashling’s love of fiddle playing.

One speaker said: “We must always remember Ashling’s name and never forget her.”

Meanwhile all schools in County Kildare as well as across the country are being asked to hold a minute’s silence at 11am on Tuesday in memory of Ashling to coincide with her funeral taking place.

Teacher unions INTO, ASTI, TUI and Fórsa are urged all schools to join in the tribute.

The funeral mass for the 23-year-old will take place at 11am at St Brigid’s Church in Mount Bolus, followed by her burial at Lowertown Cemetery.

Parish priest of Kilcormac and Killoughney Father Michael Meade will be the chief celebrant at the mass, which will be attended by family and close friends.

A live stream of the service will be available. Messages of condolences can be left for Ashling’s family on RIP.ie.

There have been calls for CCTV at strategic points of the new 46km Barrow Blueway running from Robertstown to Athy.

The amenity, which received funding as part of the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund which supports the renewal of small towns, villages and outlying rural areas.

Fianna Fáil’s Senator O’Loughlin said that security cameras could be installed at selected points — but it wouldn’t be feasible to monitor the entire route.

She said: “I am a big supporter of the Blueway, and launched the consultation process in Kildare when I was Mayor.

“It’s great to see it come to fruition.

“Whilst I am in favour of CCTV at strategic points, it would be impossible to monitor all of it, or indeed many other areas where women exercise.”

The Blueway is billed as an exciting recreational resource for local communities and for visitors to the areas, with the potential to deliver significant tourism and economic benefits while also securing the natural amenities and ecosystem which the canal provides.









