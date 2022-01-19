Search

19 Jan 2022

New dental practice could be coming to Maynooth, Kildare

New dental practice could be coming to Maynooth, Kildare

File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

19 Jan 2022

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A new dental practice could be coming to the town of Maynooth, planning permission documents show.

Boyne Dental Ltd has applied to Kildare County Council to seek permission for the partial demolition of the existing residential structures and external storage structures to the rear of the site of the existing adjoining properties at Dublin Road, Maynooth, Kildare, W23 X0D7.

The company is also seeking permission to make internal alterations and revisions to existing fenestration, including: change of use from existing residential accommodation to use as a dental practice and associated accommodation, the provision of a new Part one and Part two storey structure, the provision of signage to the front elevation, and alterations to the existing public footpath to the north of the site, in addition to all associated site works.

The date received is listed as January 13, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as February 16 and March 9 respectively.

Boyne Dental Ltd, according to the site SoloCheck.ie, Boyne Dental Limited was set up on Monday, May 9 in 2016.

Its current registered address is listed as The Old Court House, 4 Ludlow Street, Navan, County Meath, C15 HW56.

No quick answer to Naas, Kildare supermarket store parking dilemma

Congestion

Kildare council tenants should have to pay less rent because of energy costs

Finance

'The super-wealthy would barely even feel it': People Before Profit's Kildare rep welcomes report calling for wealth tax on multimillionaires

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media