Sports clubs in Clane plan to raise funds of up to €1m from raffle for €400k home

Three of the largest sporting clubs in Clane are set to share a windfall of up to €1m in 2022 as they plan to jointly hold a raffle to win a newly-built home in Clane, worth over €400,000.

The three-bedroom detached house is to be provided free of charge by Westar, a local business run by the Fadden Family.

It will be located at Hamilton Park - a new development of 91 homes for which planning permission was granted by Kildare County Council in 2021.

Construction works at Hamilton Park will begin soon meaning that the lucky raffle winner may get the keys to their new home in the Autumn.

It's understood Westar was first contacted last year regarding this fundraising plan and a firm commitment has now been reached between all parties to join forces and offer one lucky winner a brand new, A-rated home.

This raffle is part of ongoing fundraising initiatives of the clubs and funds generated will be distributed amongst the clubs to help develop facilities for teams and members at all age groups.

A source said: "The idea behind the draw and then the momentum of setting it up has been going on behind the scenes over the last two months between the clubs and right now the final technicalities of running such an initiative are being finalised and put in place and all the details of who and what is involved with this exciting initiative is set to be announced very soon."

The raffle is expected to generate a significant level of interest and the clubs hope to raise funds of around €1m which will positively help many future generations of children and players in the years ahead.

Full details of the raffle will be announced by the clubs in the coming weeks.